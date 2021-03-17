Estée Lauder’s Iconic Anti-Aging Serums Are $70 Off—For Today Only

It’s not every day when a best-selling skincare product goes on major sale. If it’s the brand’s most popular serum, there’s really no reason to discount it. But since Estée Lauder is a new brand to QVC, we’re getting #blessed with crazy-amazing deals. The Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair sale is just that and more. Allow us to explain.

The Advanced Night Repair face serum targets multiple signs of aging with the brand’s Chronolux Power Signal Technology. The non-greasy formula is for all skin types and skin tones to reap the antioxidant benefits. Used in the morning, it helps protect against environmental damage such as pollution, ozone and blue light. At night, it promotes increased cell renewal and natural collagen production, as well as strengthens the skin barrier with hyaluronic acid. What can’t it do?

Though, no skincare is complete without eye cream. During the QVC sale, you’ll also get the Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix Synchronized Recovery, a gentle cream that helps reduce the look of lines, wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles.

Here’s where things get good. If you purchased each of these products separately, you’d be shelling out $175. But the QVC price is just $127 and it’s on sale for $105. And because it’s QVC, you can pay it off in installments. You can’t really go wrong. And remember—Mother’s Day is coming up sooner than you’d think. Mom would love this duo for nourished skin that looks and feels youthful.