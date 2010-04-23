Estée Lauder Signs Models Liu Wen and Constance Jablonski

L to R: Constance Jablonski and Liu Wen. Photo Courtesy of Este Lauder

Diversity is the buzzword of the season and we can’t think of a better endorsement than from mega-beauty brand Este Lauder.

The company announced that they’ve signed their first French model Constance Jablonski and first Asian mannequin, Chinese stunner Liu Wen, to their coterie of already famous faces.

Starting in June, Jablonski and Wen will join the exclusive stable of campaign beauties that includes Hilary Rhoda, Carolyn Murphy, Elizabeth Hurley and Gwyneth Paltrow.

“Este Lauder has always searched for global beauties that define a generation,” said Aerin Lauder, SVP and Creative Director for the company. “Both models have quickly captured the attention of the fashion and beauty world,” Lauder explained on the two new faces.

Beijing-native Wen started her career as a Chinese Vogue regular, but has since shot to international star-dom (How’s 49 shows during the F/W 2010 season and the first ever Asian Victoria’s Secret runway model for a resume?).

Meanwhile, Jablonski moved from France to New York in 2008, and catapulted to just two short years to the top of the modeling heap 62 shows this season and editorials aplenty.

Considering Lauder contracts are the Rolls Royce of beauty campaigns, perhaps the industry will pay attention. Plus with Tom Pecheux, the newly hired creative makeup director, at the helm, we’re hoping the diversity movement will hit the runways come fashion week.

More Beauty News We Love:

Bond No. 9 Collaborates On Third Fragrance With Saks Fifth Avenue

Beauty Banter: Cutler Stylist Chats How To Fight Humidity

8 Beauty Products to Channel Your Inner Seductress