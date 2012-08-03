Essie’s Newest Collection Brings Some Zen to Your Fingertips

As relaxing as summer is, the next season coming is equally as stressful. Sure, new sweaters, boots and scarves bring us to a happy place and we can’t wait to see some fall foliage, but the anxiety that comes from putting away the bikinis and breaking out the trench coats is enough to drive a girl crazy. In a world of Fashion Week and back to school shopping (even if you’re not going back to school, don’t pretend you’ve stopped partaking in the pastime), a little bit of zen is not only appreciated, it’s entirely necessary.

Essie’s new Yogaga Collection will be available this month, just in time to start working some calm into your life to prepare for September. The collection is comprised of serene neutrals that will go with just about everything you wear, whether your pants are of the yoga, suit or leather variety. It’s not exactly a secret that we’re guilty of using yoga to relax on a regular basis, so we’re wholeheartedly getting behind this beauty and yoga mix. Plus, with names like “Marathin” and “Pilates Hottie”, the new polishes from Essie will also bring a smile to your face.

