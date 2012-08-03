StyleCaster
Essie’s Newest Collection Brings Some Zen to Your Fingertips

Augusta Falletta
As relaxing as summer is, the next season coming is equally as stressful. Sure, new sweaters, boots and scarves bring us to a happy place and we can’t wait to see some fall foliage, but the anxiety that comes from putting away the bikinis and breaking out the trench coats is enough to drive a girl crazy. In a world of Fashion Week and back to school shopping (even if you’re not going back to school, don’t pretend you’ve stopped partaking in the pastime), a little bit of zen is not only appreciated, it’s entirely necessary.

Essie’s new Yogaga Collection will be available this month, just in time to start working some calm into your life to prepare for September. The collection is comprised of serene neutrals that will go with just about everything you wear, whether your pants are of the yoga, suit or leather variety. It’s not exactly a secret that we’re guilty of using yoga to relax on a regular basis, so we’re wholeheartedly getting behind this beauty and yoga mix. Plus, with names like “Marathin” and “Pilates Hottie”, the new polishes from Essie will also bring a smile to your face.

Tell us which Essie polish you’re excited to try in the comment section below! 

Essie's Yogaga Collection available August 2012. 

Boxer Shorts, a cool yet classic purple. The wheels in our minds are already turning with nail art ideas for this color. 

Gym Dandy, neutral brown with a hint of gray. This polish is ideal for a rainy day or a job interview. 

Marathin, a fresh and universal rose pink. This polish is inspirational and gorgeous all rolled into one! 

Pilates Hottie, a subdued, pinky and taupe lilac. We want to pair this with Boxer Shorts. 

Spinning Again, a nuanced and natural brick. This will go beautifully with Yogaga. 

Yogaga, a creamy and icy taupe. Nearly nude nails are a classic and a favorite in this office. 

