Essie’s Winter Collection Is a Holiday Glitter Bomb for Your Nails

It’s starting to get cold in many parts of the country and Essie is here to get us all into the holiday spirit. The Essie winter nail polish collection is a festive upgrade for your current manicure. Each of the six limited-edition shades is full of reflective glitter pearls people will see from across the room. And don’t worry—these don’t have major Christmas vibes. All holidays can be represented in these hues, including glitter-favorite New Year’s Eve.

Even if you don’t do your own nails and you head to the salon instead, bring one of these glittery shades for them to use. I always do that so when my toenails chip, I have the shade to fix it. It makes your nails last longer so you don’t have to go in as quickly. These glitter shades are especially easy to wear because the glitter pearls are small and spread easily. Remember that awful confetti glitter? That’s gone for good.

Shop the entire winter collection, below.

Under Wraps

A pine green glitter.

$7.95 at Amazon

Tied & Blue

A sapphire blue glitter.

$7.95 at Amazon

Making Spirits Bright

A cool-toned silver glitter.

$7.95 at Amazon

Let It Bow

A winter white glitter.

$7.95 at Amazon

Knotty or Nice

A bright red glitter.

$7.95 at Amazon

Caught on Tape

A warm gold glitter.

$7.95 at Amazon

