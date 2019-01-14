If You Like Metallics, You’ll Love Essie’s Newest Nail Colors

The holidays are over, a New Year has arrived and it’s time to face that harsh recurring reality: another season of festive soirees and sipping on hot cocoa as you watch holiday lights flicker has come to a close. Now that we are back to our regularly scheduled lifestyle, with some New Year’s resolutions in full effect, taking personal time is key to getting through a longer-than-desired winter season. And for a lot of us, the ideal pampering sesh includes a killer manicure, which is why we’re paying attention to essie’s winter 2019 drops.

It includes two new collections that will bring pure joy to your fingertips with soft, winter hues and shimmery metallic finishes. First up, the Treat Love & Color (TLC) metallics are chock-full of every metallic shade you could desire. There’s also the Serene Slate Collection, highlighting winter’s most zen shades like gray, dusty blue and soft pink.

The TLC metallic collection has eight shades, that not only add beautiful, glimmering color to your tips, but treat them as well. This 1-step nail color is infused with collagen and camellia extract, so your nails grow stronger with less chipping, peeling and breaking. The best part about this all-in-one formula is you can apply color without a base and top coat. The new metallic shades round out the entire TLC line, a collection of 40 shades.

On the other hand, if cold temps inspire something simpler and muted with flushes of warm color, the Serene Slate collection is for you. There are nine beautiful colors total, from creamy charcoal gray to an almost-white shade with hints of gray and blue to a perfect nude with hints of apricot. Since we can’t imagine picking just one, we’d recommend mixing and matching since all of the shades compliment each other anyway.

Both collections are available now at Target and Ulta or on essie’s website. Keep scrolling to see which colors we can’t wait to play with.

Toned Down

If you want to sport blue tips, but it seems a bit out of your comfort zone, opt for this dusty blue shade.

$9 at essie

Generation Zen

This mauve hue has hints of taupe and gray which takes this standard winter shade to a whole new level.

$9 at essie

Wire-less Is More

A super-flattering pearlescent pink is super feminine and works for all skin tones.

$9 at essie

Keen on Sheen

If you love rose gold, you’ll love this polish on your tips.

$10 at essie

Laced Up Metallic

Metallics don’t have to be standard. This soft purple with a metallic finish gives tips both color and glimmer.

$10 at essie