Beauty Buzz: Essie’s Nail Polish Vending Machines, Whitney Port’s Bridal Beauty, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Kerastase Paris is collaborating with A.P.C. designer Vanessa Seward on a line of luxury hair accessories. [Press Release]

2. Learn how to hide and cover up your scars with these tricks! [Daily Makeover]

3. Essie nail polish will now be sold in airport vending machines (and malls!) in locations near you. [Allure]

4. See Whitney Port’s modern take on bridal beauty as she gets ready to walk down the aisle herself. [Byrdie]

5. Learn how to do a dutch braid even if you have short hair! [The Beauty Department]