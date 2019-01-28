We’d Trade in a Bouquet of Roses for Essie’s Valentine’s Day Collection

For those who consider Valentine’s Day a day worth celebrating, it’s less than one month away, which means prepping and planning should already be happening. Whether you’re hitting the town with the girls, planning a special getaway with bae or treating yourself at home, a fresh mani is one thing that fits all of these scenarios. So you can understand our excitement after discovering essie’s Valentine’s Day nail polish collection just dropped.

It includes six new shades in gorgeously adorned bottles (which is an essie-first) and will be hitting stores in February. So, next time you head stop in a drugstore, be sure to browse the beauty aisles and snag a polish for the holiday. While the collection is totally V-Day appropriate, the shades are so good, you can still sport them long after the holiday is over.

The new collection isn’t comprised of your everyday pinks and reds, but filled with glitter, sparkles, confetti and metallics you’ll be swiping on instead. And the best part is, you can snag these newbies for just $9 a bottle, which means it’s almost wrong if you don’t buy more than one.

But don’t delay because these six shades are limited-edition and won’t last long. Keep scrolling to see the paints we’ll be mixing and matching next month and beyond.

Sparkles Between Us

This is like Valentine’s confetti for your nails. What’s not to love?

$9 at Target

#essielove

If a traditional red is your go-to, opt for this metallic ruby version.

$9 at Target

Crush and Blush

This millennial pink with a pearlescent finish is appropriate for the office and the after-party.

$9 at Target

You’re So Cupid

Paint on these red and pink sparkles atop your favorite hue for a pop of color and sparkle.

$9 at Target

