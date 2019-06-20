Consider Mercury in Retrograde Handled With Essie’s New Polish

I live in Los Angeles so the second Mercury is in retrograde, it’s all anyone talks about. Sure, it’s a cliché but some clichés are just that accurate. Now, Essie’s Universe in Reverse collection is here to take over the conversation and satisfy even the ones that fear all those planet changes the most. Last year, Essie released a limited-edition polish called Mercury in Retrograde and it was a huge hit. This year, the brand is launching another multidimensional collection that’s sure to fly off shelves, as well.

The Essie Universe in Reverse collection features two limited-edition shades including a Get a Psykick Out of It (a bubblegum pink) and Happy Medium (a royal purple). Each has a cool multidimensional pearl effect when applied and shimmers in different lights. They were inspired by the “cosmic chaos” this time of year can bring, per a statement from the brand. It’s sort of like outer space or galaxy meets the sparkly polish of your dreams.

The Universe in Reverse collection is available now on Ulta’s website for $9 each. But if you’d rather head to a store, you can grab the collection when it drops on July 30. But hurry—if it’s anything like the first launch, these babies will sell out fast.

