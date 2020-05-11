Essie’s New Collection Is Basically Summer in a Bottle

If your nails are looking a little rough as of late with some chipped polish or a missing nail (just me?), Essie’s Summer 2020 nail polish collection came at the perfect time. Because nail salons aren’t opening anytime soon, if you want a manicure, you’ll have to do it yourself. Of course, there are more important things right now but if you’re looking for a little pick-me-up, applying some bright nail polish can be a great moment of self-care.

We don’t know how the brand does it, but Essie continually rolls out new nail polish colors we’re dying to try—all with the cheeky names we’ve come to expect. This collection is different from the usual neons of summer. Instead, the shades are spicier and richer, with a pastel or two thrown into the mix. Don’t fret, neutral lovers. There are classic, natural-looking hues, as well.

Shop the limited-edition collection that’s available now, but keep in mind this isn’t Essie’s only summer collection. There are even brighter mid-summer nail polish shades on the horizon. Of course, as always, we’ll let you know when you can get your hands on them.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Essie Nail Polish in Bustling Bazaar

A cyan blue.

Essie Nail Polish in Kaf-tan

An earthy nude.

Essie Nail Polish in Mosaic on Down

A gold shimmer.

Essie Nail Polish in Souq Up the Sun

A creamy coral.

Essie Nail Polish in Spice it Up

A burnt red.

Essie Nail Polish in Worth the Tassel

A bright purple.