Essie’s Massive Summer Collection Is Inspired by the Great Outdoors

Summer is peak mani-pedi season. It’s the time of year I actually keep up my nails and not let my toenail polish chip for weeks. (Just me?) Luckily, Essie is here with a massive Summer 2019 collection that includes a whopping 21 options for all of us to slay our nails this month. The collection is inspired by all the outdoor adventures summer brings. It’s broken up into three stories: Sunrush Metals, Gorgeous Geodes and Rocky Rose. Each includes a mix of gorgeous metals, shimmers and classic shades.

The Sunrush Metals collection features all Gel Couture polish. That’s the two-step Essie system that gives your nails a gel-like shine and lasts a bit longer than regular polish. It’s a warm metallic collection inspired by what happens when the sun hits the ground, your dress, a tree—anything that gives it a glow. It’s like golden hour in a bottle. The six shades include (from left to right): Sunrush Metal (a metallic coral), Steel the Show (a champagne gold), What’s Gold is New (a penny copper), Sun-day Style (a burnished bronze), In My Element (a shiny violet) and Sequ-in the Know (a polished pink.)

If you prefer your nails to be a bit more sparkly, you’ll love the Gorgeous Geodes collection. It’s inspired by semi-precious stones, crystals and the rocks you might see hiking or on vacation. What I love about this collection is even though it’s sparkly, it’s also neutral and wearable for every day. The six shades include (from left to right): Rock Your World (a shining silver); Semi-Precious Tones (a glitzy champagne); You’re a Gem (a sparkling mauve-brown); Gorge-ous Geodes (a coppered coral); Of Quartz (a glimmering, purple sand); and Stop, Look & Glisten (a shimmering charcoal).

Finally, the Rocky Rose collection includes all reds and pinks and is inspired by the magical colors of canyons. Whether you go to the actual Antelope Canyon in Arizona or just snap a picture in the Glossier Canyon in the Los Angeles store, this chic collection will fit right in. There are nine shades in this line, including (from left to right): Come Out to Clay (a sandy pink), Around the Bend (a yellow-toned pink), Set in Sandstones (a sun-washed coral), Cliff Hanger (a nutty-brown), Into the A-Bliss (a dusty-mauve), Rocky Rose (a warm clay), No Shade Here (a fuchsia sunset), Yes I Canyon (a burnt orange) and Bed Rock & Roll (a deep redwood).

The 21-shade collection is rolling out into stores and on Essie’s website later this month. Polishes retail for $9 (regular polish) and $11.50 (Gel Couture).

