Essie’s Summer Collection Is a Neon Dream

Scroll To See More Images

If you spotted actress Elle Fanning’s nails at the 2019 Met Gala, you probably first noticed the charms hanging from them. It was a camp theme, after all. But you might have also seen the poppy watermelon pink shade. We now know the bright color is called Strike a Rose and it’s part of Essie’s summer 2019 collection. Lucky Elle got an exclusive sneak peek before the limited-edition shades launched.

The six-piece collection was inspired by the rich, vibrant colors of Argentina. Even if you’re not taking a vacation to South America anytime soon, you can rock these ultra-wearable shades. There’s really something for everyone. Feeling trendy? Go for a neon. More muted and laid-back pretty? There are light peach and red-orange hues that feel fresh and new. You can even try a mix of shades, like the current trend of wearing a different color on each nail. The possibilities are endless. Shop the entire collection below.

Claim to Fame

A burnt red-orange.

$9 at Ulta

In Full Swing

A pale peach.

$9 at Ulta

Soles on Fire

A bright apricot.

$9 at Ulta

Strike a Rose

A watermelon pink.

$9 at Ulta

Take the Lead

A bright aqua blue.

$9 at Ulta

Tangoed in Love

A punchy neon purple.

$9 at Ulta