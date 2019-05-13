Essie’s Summer Collection Is a Neon Dream

Scroll To See More Images
If you spotted actress Elle Fanning’s nails at the 2019 Met Gala, you probably first noticed the charms hanging from them. It was a camp theme, after all. But you might have also seen the poppy watermelon pink shade. We now know the bright color is called Strike a Rose and it’s part of Essie’s summer 2019 collection. Lucky Elle got an exclusive sneak peek before the limited-edition shades launched.
The six-piece collection was inspired by the rich, vibrant colors of Argentina. Even if you’re not taking a vacation to South America anytime soon, you can rock these ultra-wearable shades. There’s really something for everyone. Feeling trendy? Go for a neon. More muted and laid-back pretty? There are light peach and red-orange hues that feel fresh and new. You can even try a mix of shades, like the current trend of wearing a different color on each nail. The possibilities are endless. Shop the entire collection below.
Claim to Fame
A burnt red-orange.
$9 at Ulta
In Full Swing
A pale peach.
$9 at Ulta
Soles on Fire
A bright apricot.
$9 at Ulta
Strike a Rose
A watermelon pink.
$9 at Ulta
Take the Lead
A bright aqua blue.
$9 at Ulta
Tangoed in Love
A punchy neon purple.
$9 at Ulta