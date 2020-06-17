Match Your Nails to Your Jewels With Essie and BaubleBar’s Next Collab

Back in 2018, these two brands teamed up and fans went crazy. It would make sense another Essie x Sugarfix by Baublebar collection would launch, especially while so many of us are at home doing our own manicures. If you’re not familiar with Sugarfix, it’s BaubleBar’s Target-exclusive line of colorful, affordable jewelry. Think tassel earrings, butterfly-shaped studs, crystal rings and layered necklaces—all under $20. These new Essie nail polish shades go perfectly with the brand’s new collection.

For Summer 2020, Essie’s nail polish was inspired by the vibrant colors of Morocco, especially those found in Marrakech’s Medina. These jewel tones feel fresh for summer, especially if you’re not into the typical season’s neon shades. Hues of burnt orange, gold and rich red will take you right into fall and winter.

While you’re grabbing new nail polish at Target, don’t forget to choose Sugerfix by Baublebar accessories to compliment your at-home mani. Add some nail stickers, a top coat and some eco-friendly nail polish remover and you’re on your way to Instagram-friendly nail art that will make people think you went back to the salon. Shhh—we won’t tell.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Essie Nail Polish in Bustling Bazaar

A teal.

Essie Nail Polish in Kaf-Tan

A burnt orange.

Essie Nail Polish in Mosaic On Down

A shimmery gold.

Essie Nail Polish in Souq Up The Sun

A rich peach.

Essie Nail Polish in Spice It Up

A spicy red.

Essie Nail Polish in Worth the Tassle

A deep lavender.