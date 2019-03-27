Essie’s New Collection is Basically a Garden Party for Your Nails

The weather is getting (slightly) warmer, the days are getting longer and flowers are quite literally blooming, so it’s actually starting to feel like spring. And now the Essie Spring 2019 collection is here to really get us in the mood. The limited-edition line is inspired by spring flowers and afternoon tea parties that give me Alice in Wonderland vibes. There are six shades in total, with a mix of pearl, sheer, iridescent and metallic finishes. There’s something for everyone even if pretty pastels aren’t your thing.

It’s been four weeks since Essie launched its #Essielove Moments collection designed for celebrations. The collection includes shimmery shades that pop during birthdays, graduations or just a night out. The spring line is a bit different with floral-inspired colors for a more delicate vibe. While we have a lot of nail polish at home, we can’t help but crave getting a manicure and pedicure with these new hues.

If you can’t decide on one color, and we can’t blame you, we’re currently into popping a different pastel shade on each finger. It’s a surprisingly low-key look that’s still totally on trend. The one darker shade is perfect for a negative space mani, like a leopard, dotted or striped style. Ahead, shop the Spring 2019 collection now.

Pinkies Out

A pearly apricot coral.

$9 at Target

Tiers of Joy

A periwinkle blue with lilac iridescence.

$9 at Target

Stirring Secrets

A light nude beige with soft hints of rose.

$9 at Target

Teacup Half Full

A chestnut brown.

$9 at Target

Reign Check

A Metallic dark teal green.

$9 at Target

Touch of Sugar

A sheer, carnation pink with gold shimmer.

$9 at Target

The Spring 2019 collection is in stores now and you can head to Essie’s website to find out where to grab it.