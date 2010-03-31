Orange You Glad I’m Blogging About This Color!

I’m all about the spring nail colors. I’ve purchased every Essie 2010 color and I wear them loud and proud!
Lilacism? Check! Tart Deco! Obvs!
My most recent purchase was over the weekend. I went into the mecca of all Bed Bath & Beyond in Westport, CT and displayed right in front were all of the pastel Essie colors just waiting for me to snatch them up.
I immediately ran Van d’go, a sherberty orange color.
“I have wanted you for so long!” I proclaimed to the bottle. My entourage looked at me as if I’d just inhaled paint fumes.
Giddy, I purchased my new nail polish and immediately headed to my manicurist yesterday so I could get it professionally done.
Exhibit A:
Freshly polished spring piggies! Even against my pale skin I love how this color looks!
Getting some work done with my #2 pencil and my shiny spring manicure!
*sigh* I love this color. It reminds me of warm weather and Creamsicles!