Essie “Remixed” Some of Its Cult-Classic Shades for Your At-Home Mani

While being stuck at home is pretty uncomfortable even if you’re feeling healthy, it becomes more and more important to social-distance from others while the world deals with Coronavirus disease. That means you might have to do some of your usual beauty treatments at home. No big deal. The Essie Originals Remixed Collection came at a pretty perfect time. While you’re sitting on your couch catching up on Netflix, you can DIY a mani that will almost look salon-quality. We promise.

If you’re someone who loves the classic Essie shades or you’re dying for something totally new, this new collection has something for you. The brand took six of the most popular Essie colors and turned them on their head, adding a new finish such as chrome, shimmer or matte. Both the OG shades and the new ones also have limited-edition packing to pick up now until October. So grab your nail file and topcoat and find a new shade, below.

Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Sneakers

Ballet Slippers but with a soft matte finish.

Essie Nail Polish in Below Zero

Smokin’ Hot but with an icy shimmer finish.

Essie Nail Polish in Berry Nice

Berry Naughty but with a bright shimmer finish.

Essie Nail Polish in Wicked Fierce

Wicked but with a duo-chrome finish.

Essie Nail Polish in Like a Rebel

Lady Like but with a gold pearl shimmer.

Essie Nail Polish in Satin Slip

Angora Cardi but with a light sheer finish.

