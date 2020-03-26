Essie’s Spring Collection Is the Ultimate Pastel Pick-Me-Up

It’s looking like now we’re going to be in quarantine, washing our hands and staying six feet away from others, for…a while. While there are way more important things than our nails, it’s nice to keep them up and keep ourselves busy. Essie’s nail polish collection for Spring 2020 features gorgeous pastel hues that will make you not long for the nail salon—for a little. The limited-edition line features the creamy, high-pigment shades you expect from Essie, including the cute names that’ll put a spring in your step—at least while watching Netflix.

Put down Ballet Slippers and the Wicked, for now at least, and give one of these trendy pastels a chance. Play around with nail art while you have the time. These would also look amazing with the “skittles” trend of each nail painted a different hue. Choose from Rainwear Don’t Care (a creamy white-based taupe), Feeling Wellies (a soft pastel yellow with red undertones), Kissed by Mist (a mid-toned cool pink with blue and pink pearl flip, Spring in Your Step (a lilac with pink iridescence pearl), Can-Dew Attitude (a muted celadon green) and Make a Splash (a dusky blue nail polish with a blue and violet pearl flip).

Can-Dew Attitude

Feeling Wellies

Kissed by Mist

Make a Splash

Rainwear Don’t Care

Spring in Your Step

