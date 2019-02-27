Essie’s #Essielove Moments Make Gifting Nail Polish Sweeter & Easier Than Ever: EXCLUSIVE

Scroll To See More Images

A wise woman once said you can never have too much nail polish. And that wise woman told another wise woman who told us. This is an undisputed fact. When you really think about, nail polish is the beauty product that constantly comes through in the fourth quarter. Second only to lipstick, the application is practically foolproof. Plus, it’s the ultimate pick-me-up when you need to blow off steam—or complete a beauty look. And when you’re celebrating, well, anything, it’s the kind of gift that’s incredibly easy to secure, but still sparks joy. In short: it’s a win-win for the giver and receiver. This brings us to the #Essielove Moments nail polish collection.

The brand’s latest lineup, which you can shop on Essie’s website now ($9 per bottle) now, is all about adding color–both literally and figuratively–to occasions that most of us celebrate. We’re talking birthdays, graduations, new jobs and even those hard-to-define “just because” moments. “We were inspired by how our customers were already turning to Essie for gifting for many important moments in their lives,” Greg Hui, the brand’s Vice President of Marketing tells StyleCaster exclusively. “We wanted to take that a step further and create custom shades that were specifically meant for different celebrations in life to make their lives easier and more fun.” Combined with the fact that nail polish is the number one most-gifted cosmetics category, this collection is definitely a no-brainer.

But to be honest, even if you’re not celebrating anything–though we encourage you to because life is short–these six colors are too fun to pass up. Most importantly, they run the gamut of shades/finishes and flatter all skin tones. They also take the headache out of finding occasion-specific gifts.

“Gifting definitely comes with stress, because you want your gift to be perfect for the recipient and the occasion. This takes the stress out of gifting because there truly is a shade for every celebration,” says Hui. “Whether you want to say ‘mani thanks’ or ‘congrats’ to your favorite ‘birthday girl’ or ‘best-est,’ this collection has you covered.” Beyond that, the names names actually make sense for each corresponding shade. For instance, the metallic gold ‘mani thanks’ is reminiscent of a medal or award while the glitzy ‘birthday girl’ may remind you of a birthday cake sparkler. And our personal favorite ‘congrats’ literally looks like a burst of confetti.

To that same point, we understand that polish can feel like a safe gifting choice, given its small stature. That’s why the brand recruited queen of celebrations Amirah Kassem to remind us it doesn’t have to begin and end with the teeny bottle. As founder of whimsical bakery Flour Shop, she’s single-handedly birthed our obsession with all things extra and her signature Explosion Cakes, the latter of which coincidentally pairs perfectly with the #essielove moment polishes.

“Gift packaging? Filming the reveal? OMG, there are so many different ways that you can gift nail polish! One fun way could be to wrap the polishes in cellophane, upside down, on lollipop sticks and tied with a bow so it looks like a lollipop bouquet, or wrap each polish in iridescent cellophane to make them look like wrapped candies,” she tells StyleCaster exclusively. “Another super fun way could be to create little personalized gift bags filled with candy and polish since they’re equally fun! You could also go the simple and cute route by wrapping a balloon around the polish.”

If like Kassem, you’re truly your happiest when surrounded by color, or you just want to impress someone with your gift-giving skills, we highly recommend any of these polish-dessert pairings. Colored tips and a satisfied sweet tooth? It’s the gift-giving combo you never knew you needed.

For the glitzy bubblegum pink ‘birthday girl’ ($9), a mani-gram with the Flour Shop’s Rainbow Explosion Cake will definitely spice up any birthday bash.

For the muted blue-gray ‘best-est’ ($9), Flour Shop’s assorted Cake Balls are the finishing touch you need for that “just because” gift to your BFFL.

Though this pale pink color is called ‘sheer luck’ ($9), you won’t need any if you pair it with Flour Shop’s multi-colored Push-Pops. Instant gifting game-changer.

Prepare to say “you’re welcome” with a knowing smirk a mere seconds after gifting the metallic ‘mani thanks!’, alongside Flour Shop’s Fabs the Unicorn Cake.

We can’t think of anything better than a Pizza Cookie Cake to color-match ‘nailed it,’ the berry-red shade of our dreams.

Pop bottles and cut a slice of Flour Shop’s Cara the Unicorn Cake while wearing ‘congrats’ ($9). A totally Instagrammable combo if we ever saw one.

Purchase all of the #essielove moments shades for $9 a pop, and you’ll never be without the perfect gift. But if you find yourself painting your own nails before you get them wrapped, we won’t tell anyone.