The Sparkles Have Aligned For Essie’s Next Mercury in Retrograde Collection

I live in Los Angeles so I hear a lot about Mercury in retrograde, basically whenever someone is having a bad day or gets the wrong juice order. (I’m sorry, don’t @ me.) Next time I hear about the planets changing, I’m going to recommend they pick up the new Essie Mercury in Retrograde III collection instead and channel that energy into getting killer nails. The last Mercury retrograde of the year is from October 31 to November 20 and Essie’s new nail polish comes at the perfect time. It’s the third Mercury launch and maybe the best yet.

Just four months ago, Essie #blessed us with the Universe in Reverse collection, which included a pink and a purple shade. This one is a bit edgier but still with a ton of sparkle. These two are infused with pearl particles that give off a celestial, out-of-this-world vibe. They look completely different from each other but somehow that makes them look cool together as a pair. Try one as an accent nail or both as a modern take on the French manicure.

Choose from It’s Not You (an iridescent gold with peach reflects) and …It’s Mercury (a forest green with iridescent purple reflects).

As with all Essie nail polish, the names are just as amazing as the shades. When someone asks why you’re in such a weird mood, you can just say, “It’s not you…it’s mercury.” It’s a built-in excuse. Grab them both for $9 each at Ulta now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.