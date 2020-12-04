Essie & Lele Sadoughi Teamed Up For The Cutest Collab Of The Season

There’s something about mask-wearing days that’s making us all want to get matchy-matchy all of a sudden. Masks are matching nails, nails are matching headbands and headbands are matching masks. Maybe we’re just taking the little bit of fun we can get right now and running with it. Now, two of our favorite brands are coming together to make the matching game a lot more fun. The Essie x Lele Sadoughi bundle goes together so well, you’re going to want to switch up your look for every Zoom meeting.

ICYMI, Lele Sadoughi makes some of the cutest hair accessories around. Her headbands come in textures such as velvet, denim, shearing and cotton with beads and pearls and bold prints. They’ll upgrade any messy hair day, that’s for sure. The designer created these cute bundles just in time for the holidays by adding two frosted shades from Essie’s 2020 winter collection. They make chic gifts for anyone in your life—plus, yourself, of course.

There are three variations available starting December 5. Grab one now before they’re gone for good.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Blush Pearl

Pair this Blush Pearl Headband with Essie shades in Gingersnap and Bonbon Nuit.

Blue Velvet

This Blue Velvet Headband goes so well with Essie hues in Frost Sight and Twinkle in Time.

Ivory Crystal

You’ll be New Year’s Eve-ready in this Ivory Crystal Star Knotted Headband and Essie shades in Peppermint Condition and Sugarplum Fairytale.