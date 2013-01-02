StyleCaster
Essie Launches Nail Wraps to Complete Their Nail Offerings

Essie Launches Nail Wraps to Complete Their Nail Offerings

Rachel Adler
by
Essie Launches Nail Wraps to Complete Their Nail Offerings
Joining in on the nail sticker fun, essie has launched nail wraps for all of their nail-obsessed fans (namely, us). The lacquer company is known for their wide-range of shades, and now will offer a selection of trendy sticker designs as well. The wraps range in style from metallics, to studs to animal prints and more to please all tastes.

Essie Weingarten, Found and Global Creative Director of the brand said, “My obsession with fashion doesn’t stop with color. Color sets the scene, but a design conveys attitude.” The stickers are all $10 a set and hit shelves this month – scroll through the slideshow above to choose which ones you’ll need to get your fingertips on!

1 of 12

Essie Croc'N Chic, $10, essie.com

Essie Sneek-E, $10, essie.com

So Haute!, $10, essie.com

Love to Love You, $10, essie.com

A to Zebra, $10, essie.com

Don't Cheetah On Me, $10, essie.com

Embrace the Lace, $10, essie.com

Steel the Show, $10, essie.com

Essie Stickers and Stones, $10, essie.com

Essie Over the Moon, $10, essie.com

Essie Glam It On, $10, essie.com

Essie Oh My Gold!, $10, essie.com

