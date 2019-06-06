Jonathan Van Ness Is Officially Essie’s First Non-Female Partner

It’s hard to imagine a time when the Fab Five from Netflix’s Queer Eye weren’t in our lives, even though the show just debuted a little over one year ago. They’re everywhere these days, writing books and opening restaurants and now, jumping into the beauty space. Today, it was announced that the show’s grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness is Essie’s first non-female partner, just in time for LGBTQ+ Pride month.

Rita Remark, Essie’s Global Lead Educator, created rainbow mosaic nail art just for JVN to flaunt in his first campaign. And of course, the look was tailored to his liking and style. (Ever notice he only polishes a few nails on each hand? It’s his thing.) The final look is really cute and surprisingly do-able. It also goes one step past the typical rainbow nail art we usually see for Pride.

JVN shared his excitement on Instagram in an adorable post that had fellow Fab Fiver Tan France commenting, “YES BITCH!! 🙌🏽💗”

“I’m so honored to announce I’ve teamed up with @essie as their first non-female ambassador in celebration of Pride!,” JVN wrote. “For me, polish has always been a form of self-expression. Right now that means this mosaic rainbow mani moment. Wearing it proud!”

If you want to copy JVN (and why wouldn’t you?), you’ll need six Essie shades ($9 each at Essie): Butler Please (a bright blue); Tart Deco (a soft coral); Come Here! (a neon coral); In the Cab-Ana (an aqua); Chillato (a light pistachio); and Playdate (a soft purple).

First, apply Essie Smooth-E Base Coat ($10 at Essie) to prime each nail. Apply one colorful shade at a time to whichever nails you’d like, using the polish brush to blend around and create a marble effect. It doesn’t have to be perfect—it should look like the colors are melting together. Finish with Essie Gel Setter Top Coat ($10 at Essie) for tons of shine.

Who allowed JVN to be so gorgeous?

