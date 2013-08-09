StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Essie's Fall Nail Polish Collection, Marc Jacobs Cosmetics On Sale Today, More

Beauty Buzz: Essie’s Fall Nail Polish Collection, Marc Jacobs Cosmetics On Sale Today, More

Augusta Falletta
What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Marc Jacobs’ cosmetics collection is finally launching today. [WSJ]

2. “Clueless” nail wraps have been released! We couldn’t be happier. [Refinery 29]

3. Multiple cases of hair theft have been reported lately, and we’re concerned for long-haired girls everywhere. [Allure]

4. Inspired by sweaters, Essie’s new fall nail polish collection is full of metallic and holographic colors. [She Finds]

5. An answer to our prayers: How to look pretty while you sweat. [Daily Makeover]

Image via Essie

