Essie’s Fall Nail Polish Features a Totally New “Velvet” Formula

Recently on Twitter, I saw a New York City news account post how many weekends of summer are left until it’s officially fall. The replies to this were savage. It seems people don’t want to be reminded that summer is almost over. Well, I’m sorry in advance but Essie’s Fall 2019 nail polish needs to be discussed. Fall does bring some pretty great things: pumpkin everything (yes, Pumpkin Spice Latte included), cool jackets and everything and anything about Halloween. Fall nail colors are pretty stellar, too, and Essie’s got the autumnal shades you’ll want when the seasons do start to change.

Essie has two different collections dropping for fall so you have a whopping 12 shades to choose from. The first is inspired by a “countryside retreat” according to the brand. That means, fireside and green grass hues in cream, metallic and pearl finishes. Choose from Easily Suede (a warm gray), Hay There (a buttery yellow), On the Bright Side (a caramel nude), Rust-Worthy (a metallic burnt-orange), Sweater Weather (a shimmery forest-green) and Home Grown (a pearly golden peach).

The second fall launch is called Game Theory and features six limited-edition velvet effect polishes with a matte finish. These have a low-lit pearl finish without needing a matte topcoat. It’s a totally new formula for the brand. I can’t wait to wear these against fall’s many clothing textures. Choose from Call Your Bluff (a muted sandy beige), Ace of Spades (a deep burgundy red), Game Theory (a raisin plumb), Going All In (a soft pink), Hold ‘Em Tight (a bright grape purple) and Wild Card (a bright sapphire blue).

Each of the 12 polishes will retail for $9 each and launch on Essie’s website and drugstores later this month. Don’t fight fall—embrace it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.