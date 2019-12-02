Essie Released Its First New Nail Polish Formula in Years

All of us who do our own nails know the struggle of waiting for polish to try. It feels like it takes forever and even when you think it’s good to go, you bump your nails and the polish dents. The worst. Essie Expressie nail polish is hoping to change that. The popular polish brand just rolled out its first new formula since 2017, a quick-drying line that promises to dry in just a minute. Talk about polishing on-the-go.

The new Essie polish bottles are taller and slimmer, with a patented angled brush that’s wider to help you swipe along the nail with ease. The brand even promises it’ll be easier to paint with your non-dominant hand. No more will one hand look flawless and the other look a hot mess. You don’t even need a base and top coat, but it is always helpful to remove the natural oils from your nails with alcohol or nail polish remover pre-polish to help the polish stick.

There are a whopping 40 nail polish shades just in this first launch. They’re not tied to a specific season but a diverse mix of brights, naturals, pastels and deep hues, all with a creamy finish. Shop a handful of our favorite shades, below.

A slate blue.

A soft pink beige.

A dirty burnt orange.

A dusty olive green.

A warm ochre brown.

A rich blue-toned red.

