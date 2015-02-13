essie Collaborates With Rebecca Minkoff on Spring 2015 Nail Collection

The latest nail polish and designer collaboration is a whole lot bigger than one limited edition product. essie, the nail lacquer brand you’ve come to know for their unique monikers, colors, and collections, has partnered with famed accessories designer Rebecca Minkoff to create a Spring 2015 Flowerista collection filled with seasonal neutrals, pastels, and pops of bright colors. As you might have guessed, each color in the collection has a floral, garden, or bloom-inspired name, like Perennial Chic (a peachy hue) or Flowerista (the bright, eye-catching pinkish-purple that leads the line). The collection also includes a teal, mint green, and a go-to grey shade.

MORE: Nail Polish Tricks You Never Knew

“My first shade collection for Spring, called Flowerista, drew inspiration from the incredible, rich colors of flowers—specifically the work of artist Nick Knight,” explained Rebecca to Style.com in a recent interview about the collection.

But this isn’t the only collab you’ll be seeing from Rebecca Minkoff and essie. The designer, who began working with essie backstage during New York Fashion Week in 2012 to create her model’s nail looks, has been named the beauty brand’s Global Color Designer. This means that Rebecca will be influencing and guiding the production of essie’s nail lacquer colors.