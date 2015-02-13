essie Collaborates With Rebecca Minkoff on Spring 2015 Nail Collection

The latest nail polish and designer collaboration is a whole lot bigger than one limited edition product. essie, the nail lacquer brand you’ve come to know for their unique monikers, colors, and collections, has partnered with famed accessories designer Rebecca Minkoff to create a Spring 2015 Flowerista collection filled with seasonal neutrals, pastels, and pops of bright colors. As you might have guessed, each color in the collection has a floral, garden, or bloom-inspired name, like Perennial Chic (a peachy hue) or Flowerista (the bright, eye-catching pinkish-purple that leads the line). The collection also includes a teal, mint green, and a go-to grey shade.
MORE: Nail Polish Tricks You Never Knew
“My first shade collection for Spring, called Flowerista, drew inspiration from the incredible, rich colors of flowers—specifically the work of artist Nick Knight,” explained Rebecca to Style.com in a recent interview about the collection.
But this isn’t the only collab you’ll be seeing from Rebecca Minkoff and essie. The designer, who began working with essie backstage during New York Fashion Week in 2012 to create her model’s nail looks, has been named the beauty brand’s Global Color Designer. This means that Rebecca will be influencing and guiding the production of essie’s nail lacquer colors.
“I have always had a lifelong passion for vibrant nail color and nail art—they are the perfect accessory and offer every woman another unique way to express herself. I am thrilled to take my relationship with essie one step further and look forward to a successful and colorful journey,” said Rebecca in a recent press release.
If this means we’ll see even more standout neutrals like the ones we’ve already come to live by and out-of-the-box colors that essie is famous for, this collaboration is sure to be a hit.
Are you excited for this collaboration? Are you a fan of the new hues above? Let us know in the comment section below.