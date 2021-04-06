Essie Is Bringing Back Fan-Fave Shades For A Limited Time

The sun is out, the temps are rising and you’re wanting a bright, fun pedicure to show off your new sandals. Just me? Well, Essie might have just made your day. The cult-fave Essie Clambake and Waltz nail polish colors are back—but not for long. In 2017, Into The Gloss called Clambake the color of the year and you could see the orange-red hue on everyone. And then it just vanished and folks have been trying to find a dupe since.

According to Essie, Clambake is the most requested shade on social media. Years ago, you could find marked-up bottles on eBay. It’s a classic red with a twist that looks good on everyone so it’s no wonder people mourned its demise. On the other end of the spectrum, Waltz, a perfect creamy sheer white, is a top seller at salons and was retired from stores in 2013. Now, they’re both back but just at CVS until May 29.

Not shopping in stores easily right now? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. Check out some similar Essie shades, below.

Essie Nail Polish in Clambake

You’ll have to pick up the orange-red shade in CVS stores but if you want to order a similar color online, we love Berried Treasures. It’s a pretty cherry hue with a glossy finish.

Essie Nail Polish in Waltz

You’ll have to pick up the sheer white shade in CVS stores but if you want to order a similar color online, we love Marshmallow, too. It’s also white but on the more opaque side.