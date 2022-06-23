The Mascara I Reach for on My ‘No-Makeup Makeup’ Days Is Only $6

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve read some of my other mascara stories, you know the main thing I look for in a formula is *cue Kristin Cavallari voice* drama, drama, drama! But sometimes, even I, the queen of intense eye looks, wants something that’s no-frills every now and then. When I’m just heading outside to pick up lunch, or need to run some quick errands at the grocery store, I never do a full face of makeup—I just reach for this Essence Double Trouble Mascara.

I love brushing on just a bit of mascara to make my eyes look more awake. Plus, I believe everyone looks better when their eye lashes are aiming towards the sky instead of straight ahead, which mine do when I wear zero products. And let me tell you, this Essence Double Trouble Mascara does just the job.

First of all, when you take the product out of the tube, you notice right away that the magic is in the brush’s design. The entire brush is curved with one side’s bristles poking in various directions, a component that adds volume to each lash. The other side has smaller bristles that extend straight out, which are designed to comb through and lengthen the lashes. Essentially, the mascara wand provides “double” the benefits.

The formula comes in regular or waterproof, depending on what you’re looking for. I’m wearing the regular here, but I’d definitely reach for the waterproof if I was planning on spending the day at the beach or lounging pool side.

What I love about this mascara is that even after a few coats your lashes will be separated and instantly lengthened, yet the product doesn’t clump, even with multiple layers. Instead, you’re left with the perfect no makeup-makeup look for running errands, or just for your casual, everyday look. It doesn’t smudge or flake off after extensive wear either, which makes it great for wearing while you stay active.

One of several Amazon fan’s agreed with me: “I have very light eyelashes are usually need to put a coat on just to find them,” they wrote. “One coat and they were fantastic, separate, long, amazing.” It’s wild how the product doesn’t thicken or clump your lashes, yet defines them and lengthens them at the same time. I’ve seriously never seen this done in a mascara before.

Although I typically reach for mascaras that thicken, darken and add as much drama as possible, I was pleasantly surprised that I liked how this gave me a more natural-looking effect. I looked awake and didn’t feel like I needed to add on additional products or draw on my favorite cat-eye to complete the look. Sometimes, my friends, less really is more. I mean just look at the intense before-and-after photo of just one application.

If you need a mascara to throw in your bag for last minute eyelash emergencies or touch ups, definitely reach for this one. For $6, you can’t go wrong.