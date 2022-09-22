A TikToker Found a $5 Mascara That Mimics Falsies & Shoppers Call The Results ‘Mind-Blowing’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s never a good look when you have specks of mascara scattered around your eyes. But let’s be real: It can be hard to find a formula that doesn’t leave you with raccoon or panda eyes. Finding “the one” requires a ton of trial and error, but not all of us have the time and coin to go through dozens of formulas. That’s the beauty of TikTok. So many creators try on and share their fave products on the platform. One such TikToker is @katiehub.org, and she discovered an affordable mascara that she swears lasts for hours without flaking.

You’ve likely already spotted essence’s Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara in your FYP, but you definitely should not overlook its counterpart, the Bye Bye Panda Eyes Mascara. Not only does it yield shockingly good results, but it also costs just $5 on Amazon.

As you can see in @katiehub.org’s TikTok try-on (which has garnered nearly three million views in just two days), a single layer of this mascara completely transforms her eyelashes. They’re long, separated, defined and lifted (a.k.a. everything you want your lashes to look like). She tests whether they last through a two-hour lecture and comes back to show viewers the results. The case is closed because they look exactly the same as they did when she first applied the mascara hours before. She adds, “I just got back from class and I kid you not, a girl asked me if I was wearing falsies. Conclusion: This mascara is a must-have.”

You heard the gal! Cop a tube of essence’s Bye Bye Panda Eyes Mascara for only $5 on Amazon.

What sets this mascara apart from others is that it has a tubing formula

, which means it doesn’t just cover your lashes in pigment; it wraps around each and every eyelash and coats it with a water-resistant formula. And when we say water-resistant, we mean no smudging, flaking or fading.

To remove, simply apply gentle pressure and warm water to your eyes. The formula will glide right off, according to the brand, so there’s no need for makeup remover.

Tons of Amazon shoppers agree with the TikTok creator in that this mascara is a game-changer and should be in your makeup routine ASAP.

“This is the only mascara that I can put [on my] bottom lashes that doesn’t leave raccoon eyes, and [it] sticks around all day,” raved one five-star reviewer. “It’s incredibly easy to remove, yet it also has extreme staying power. I love the fact that multiple coats never seem to get clumpy or flaky. The formula adds noticeable volume and length. I genuinely feel like this is the perfect basic black mascara.”

Talk about a glowing review! The vegan, cruelty-free mascara also excludes oil, acetone, perfume and alcohol, so you know you’re getting a top-quality formula that won’t irritate your eyes.

“For years and years, I’ve tried to find a mascara that wouldn’t smudge. I’ve bought very, very expensive brands of waterproof mascara that always end up failing at some point during the day,” wrote another shopper. “Bye Bye Panda Eyes is, hands down, the absolute best mascara I have ever tried. It has never, ever smudged. You have no idea how mind-blowing that is for me when I’ve spent a great deal more on well-known high-end brands that ended up not working for me.”

You heard the shoppers—it’s time to get full, volumized lashes without applying falsies or scheduling an appointment at the salon. Take it from @katiehub.org who declares the Bye Bye Panda Eyes Mascara an undeniable “must-have.”