I Tested This TikTok-Viral Setting Powder & It’s Like FaceTune For Your Pores

One problem and one problem only haunts me when summer rears its beautiful yet swelteringly hot head: oily, sweaty, and messy-looking foundation. Just ten minutes outside and my pores are visible from outer space—if the James Webb telescope was pointed at Earth, you’d definitely be able to see my face somewhere in our planet’s past.

One of TikTok’s favorite makeup artists Alessandro has shared his secret to a blurred and bright complexion—essence’s Brighten Up! Banana Powder. Alessandro’s video has garnered a whopping 5M+ views and 632.2K likes (and growing), inspiring many users on the social media app to repost and stitch their own before and afters that make reviewers look like they’re using a beauty filter but in real life. If you’re not convinced yet, check out the video for yourself and let the MUA change your mind, like he did mine.

Essence’s Brighten Up! Banana Powder

The only thing that saves my makeup from looking “bleh” in warmer, more humid months is mattifying setting powder and when I tell you it looked like my pores got deleted when I applied this product to my face, I have never been more serious in my entire life. Personally, an hour outside is enough for my makeup to start to look a little on the greasy side so when trying this product, I first grab a fluffy makeup brush or sponge and lightly dab into the pressed powder and then tap it into the skin for an oil-free, unblemished face. My cheeks and under-eye area tend to gather oil first, so I like to add a little extra product there as a precautionary measure. To my surprise, the powder did not budge through dinner, dancing, and even a late nightcap.

Retailing for only $4.99, the reasonably priced product is perfect for all-day wear and is key for these summer months when the heat can make our makeup look less than ideal. Its soft yellow hue is for the “baking” technique, or for setting foundation and concealer, however if you’re prone to oily skin you can also apply it for a quick touch-up on your everyday makeup after some time in the heat or sun.

I’m not the only one who agrees—one reviewer raved about this product, saying “this powder is truly amazing. It brightens up under the eyes and anywhere else you want it to. It leaves your face feeling so smooth and looks flawless. After I started using this I received many comments on how good my face looks! Highly, highly recommend.”

Go try the mattifying powder if you haven’t—I can see your own duet on TikTok already. I know I’ll be throwing this product in my bag from now on.