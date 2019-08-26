Wow—I Thought Erykah Badu’s Rings Were a Rainbow Manicure

It feels like the rainbow manicure popped up out of nowhere and took Instagram by storm. It doesn’t have to be rainbow colors, sometimes it’s just painting each digit a different shade, usually in a color family or in an ombré effect. That’s what I thought Erykah Badu did at last night’s Black Girls Rock 2019. When I was looking at the photos from the evening and drooling over all the killer fashion, I noticed the singer had what looked like a different color on each nail. But when I looked closer, I noticed she was actually wearing what looks like nail rings.

It’s not like Badu just threw on a bunch of regular rings and pushed them up to her nails. She has way more style than that. These look like they were created to resemble faux nails. They’re big, bold gemstones in white, blue, purple and black with silver and gold metal. She paired the nail rings with other silver ones, as well as numerous watches and bracelets.

I wondered if she felt like they were going to fling off all night but they look pretty secure—though, not the most comfortable. But when you’re Erykah Badu, why go for comfort? She’s there to make a statement and make a statement she did. I’m obsessed with the red lip and dotted black eyeliner.

It’s summer and hot as hell in New Jersey but do you think she cares? Nope. It’s fashion, people.

We’re not exactly sure who made Badu’s luxe rings but you can actually grab some options online if you want to try the look. There’s this silver Ever Marker Retro Flower Fingernail Ring ($25.95 at Ever Marker), as well as a bunch on Etsy. I love this Jaihoindia 1 Piece Finger Nail Ring ($48 at Etsy), which is handmade right in India, one of the places the “trend” started.

You’ll have to make the flower crown yourself.

