Game Changer: The Ultimate Mattifier for Oily Skin

In our new series, Game Changer, we’re highlighting products that are so good, they are having a significant effect on our beauty routines.

As weird as it may sound, I’ve only recently started experiencing oily skin. Since I was a teenager I’ve had normal to dry skin, but then one day, I started noticing a really shiny T-zone, and it never quite went away. Since I’m new at this skin dilemma, I’ve had a hard time finding products that actually help, but a makeup artist recently showed me the light with Erno Laszlo’s Shake-It Tinted Treatment ($39, ernolaszlo.com).

I was complaining about my shiny face to Pucker makeup artist Yoli-Ann Cotray when she suggested I get my hands on the makeup product. I’ve always been familiar with Erno Laszlo’s skin care (Marilyn Monroe was a fan), but I had never heard of their makeup. The product is, in a word, genius. While it’s formulated like a toner, it works like a mattifier to keep oil in check. It says tinted, but it actually provides very little coverage, so be prepared to still use concealer/foundation. Either way, it keeps my face shine-free, so I’m happy.

To use, Cotray suggests using after your daily moisturizer and applying with a latex sponge. “Apply it in a stipple motion to really allow it to tighten the pores, then smooth out edges (it dries matte so blend edges quickly to avoid caking).”

Read more: No Cheekbones? These Contouring Tips Create ‘Em for You