Erasing Sleepless Nights

There’s nothing worse than looking into a mirror after a sleepless night to see dark circles in full effect and dull, lifeless skin. Lack of sleep can do a number on your appearance, but your mood can actually make it worse. The best way to perk up your complexion is to skip the self-loathing and self-criticism and just do a few little makeup steps to help cover it up and get on with your day.

Start by using some eye drops to brighten tired, red eyes. I love Collyre Bleu Eye Drops from France. They are bright blue so they look a little bit scary, but they make your eyes appear super white and wide awake.

The next important step is to bring radiance back to your skin. I love Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Luminizing Face Primer — I created it with light-reflecting particles so not only does your skin feel velvety smooth, but it actually looks lit from within.

Don’t spackle on heavy concealer to hide dark circles, instead opt for a bit of eye brightening concealer. Try Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Fast Fix Concealer in All Over Brightener — it’s a light pinkish concealer that instantly gives the eyes a well-rested look without caking up on the delicate skin. A quick dab of this miracle concealer will keep you looking fresh.

A swirl of fresh pink blush on the apples of the cheeks is key to looking healthy and rested so smile big and swirl it on with a big fluffy powder brush.

The final step to a refreshed look is a shot of navy blue eyeliner. The blue color helps enhance the whiteness of your eyes and opens them up so they look bigger AND brighter. For large eyes try rimming the inside of your eyes with a touch of blue liner for a look that makes your eyes pop. For smaller eyes smudge the color along the top lash line as close to the roots as possible to help really enhance them.

After trying these tricks you will look like you had a full 8 hours and then some!