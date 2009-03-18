Eradicate Irritation

Irritated skin can finally rest easy (and red-free) with Dr. Brandt’s Anti-Irritant Comforting Cleanser and Soothing Moisturizer.

New this month, this face wash and cream combo help prevent skin irritation, promote healing, and reduce redness. With anti-inflammatory and hypo-allergenic pumpkin seed extract to make skin more resilient to irritants, green and white tea extracts to protect the skin from harmful environmental factors, and allatoin to reduce redness, these new products may be just what the doctor ordered.

Could it really be as easy as washing and moisturizing in order to protect and heal irritated, sensitive skin?

Dr. Brandt Anti-Irritant Comforting Cleanser, $40, and Soothing Moisturizer, $65, at drbrandtskincare.com

