Put Down The Lip Gloss: It’s Your Lipstick’s Time To Shine

We all know the benefits of an eye-popping, bold lip. A trend that has always dominated the runway, has finally made its way mainstream and women are no longer afraid to wear their favorite red shade on a daily basis. The Wall Street Journal recently wrote an article describing the correlation behind the lipstick market and the current state of the economy. We all know the theory Leonard Lauder coined a decade ago in the Lipstick Index — the idea that lipstick sales rise in a bad economy. But while nail polish is the new recession proof product in our poor economy, makeup trends still notice an uptick when the economy is going south.

According to the article, makeup trends cycle back and forth between the lips and the eyes. When one trend is popular, the other declines. Martine Williamson, vice president of global marketing at Revlon, said a decline in sales of lip color from 2007 to 2009 coincided with the rise of the smoky eye. But what we found really interesting is that in this “era of the bold lip,” lip glosses have lost much of their popularity.

“U.S. sales of lip color neared $290 million in 2011, a more than 13% increase from 2010, according to market research firm NPD Group. Lip gloss sales dipped roughly 1%, to about $182 million.”

While women used to be terrified to try out bright colors on their lips, many have been adjusting to the idea. “You get one super-bright great lipstick that’s the exact right color for you and you’ve completely changed your look,” said Nicole Masson, vice president of global product development for MAC Cosmetics.

Check out the slideshow above to see how some of Hollywood’s most famous leading ladies executed their own bold pouts.  

 

Before Madonna was a mother, director and everything else under the sun, she was a red lipstick wearing bad ass.

While everyone else was looking at Angelina Jolie's leg at the Oscars we were preoccupied with her glossy, bold pout.

Bold brows and bold lip, who knew Liz Taylor's signature look would once again dominate the runways.

The classiest way to wear a bold pout, Grace Kelly kept the rest of her face simple.

Who better than Marilyn Monroe to mimic your red lip after.

A perfect example of a modern take of this classic style, Rooney Mara's matte lip finish is a great style to take from red carpet to the street.

If you need a modern, less trendy way to wear a bold lip in your everyday life take a cue from bombshell Sofia Vergara. A soft color like this is a great look for almost all skin tones.

