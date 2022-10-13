The Inventor of Olaplex Just Launched a One-Step Treatment for Damaged Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have damaged hair, either from bleach or chemicals or heat, you’ve probably tried everything to repair it — including chopping off the damage. Now, there’s a new haircare system from Dr. Eric Pressly, one of the inventors of Olaplex. Yes, that Olaplex. It’s called Epres and it’s the next generation of bond-building. It promises to work on all hair types, textures and colors and involves only one step. Sounds like a dream, right? Here’s the scoop.

Olaplex has always touted its proprietary bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate as the main ingredient in repairing hair. Epres won’t release its technology. But it will say it’s an acid-free, patent-pending formula that actively rebonds hair’s structure by its unique “liquid-molecule technology.” The acid-free formula is said to ensure hair stays at the optimal pH level, repairing chemical, thermal and mechanical damage, all while reducing frizz and leaving hair smooth.

It sounds science-y and complicated but the application couldn’t be easier. You just spray a generous amount of the Bond Repair Treatment onto dry hair until fully saturated. Leave it in for at least 10 minutes, wash and style as usual. Epres promises this liquid-molecule technology continues to repair strands for hours after application. Hair products generally stop working once the hair is dry.

Just like K18 and Olaplex, your hairstylist can use a professional version in the salon and it won’t mess with your color.

You can also purchase the at-home treatment to use 1-2 times per week. The Starter Kit ($48) includes the spray bottle and two tubes of Bond Repair Concentrate. Refills come two in a pack for $34. You just follow the directions by mixing the concentrate with water, spray, chill out a bit and jump in the shower.

Right now, you can only get the Epres hair treatment on the brand’s website. We can’t wait to see what other cool things come out of this technology.