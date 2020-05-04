EOS’ New Lip Balms Smell Like Self-Care Should Feel: EXCLUSIVE

Lip balm won’t solve all of the world’s problems, but a certain smell or taste can become the aromatherapy that turns one bad day around in a matter of seconds. Such is the case with eos’s Flavorlab 2.0 collection, the second iteration of the #eosflavorlab collection created last year by a group of influencers across the globe. Think of this annual reveal as the lip balm version of Pantone’s Color of the Year—these standout, one-of-a-kind flavors have been carefully developed and tested to provide the maximum amount of feel-good moisture.

To be honest, it’s the microdose of self-care we need right now, even though the flavors were actually created last year (talk about perfect timing!). Whereas the inaugural range was a hodge-podge of nostalgic summer scents, the essence of this collection is, in a nutshell—that last “ohm” at the end of a really great yoga sesh.

“#eosflavorlab is our opportunity to really push the boundaries of flavor creativity and be the authority on what the leading-edge flavors are,” says eos’ CMO, Soyoung Kang, who gave StyleCaster an exclusive first look at the newest range of flavor creations.

“Have you ever experienced tasting something that gave you such a visceral reaction, that it just transports you or your mood? It’s the warm spiced milk your mom used to make or your favorite green juice after a workout. That’s the feeling we were going after.”

The eos Flavorlab 2.0 collection is made up of four seriously soothing and mood-boosting scents, all of which will give you the feels and moisture, thanks to sustainably sourced shea butter as well as coconut and jojoba oils in the cruelty-free formulas. There’s EXHALE, a green apple tonic for when your chakras feel blocked or you need some mental alignment.

CHILL is a dreamy honey-lavender blend that will remind you of a warm cup of chamomile tea just before bed. When you need a pick-me-up in the middle of the day—or a wake-me-up first thing in the morning—the invigorating scent of cantaloupe and sweet ginger in BOOST will give you a buzz without the caffeine crash.

And if you need to “shh” your mind, my personal favorite DREAM is the equivalent of a glass of warm vanilla milk with a sprinkle of cinnamon spice.

Just like last year’s #eosflavorlab collection, eos worked with influencers to develop and finalize each product and according to Kang, almost all of them said they believed in the idea of flavor affecting their mood or state of mind. “Nearly 90% of our influencer panel said the CHILL lip balm helped them feel calm or comforted, and over 90% said they would use BOOST lip balm when they wake up or need an afternoon pick-me-up.”

We all deserve and quite frankly need the small break from reality right now. Remember, there’s no such thing as too much water, sleep, stretching, and even lip balm. “Oh, and wine,” adds Kang. “Definitely wine.”

“While we couldn’t have predicted the depth of how anxiety-ridden we’re all feeling right now, we certainly had been noticing a general trend in people wanting to indulge in these micro-moments of self-care,” added Kang. “And applying lip balm is a small but frequent moment throughout the day, so why not make it a feel-good moment?”

The #eosFlavorlab 2.0 collection will be available at most drugstore retailers starting this month, but right now, you can grab the flavor of your choice at Target. Snag a pair of sticks or a stick and sphere combo below.

#eosFlavorLab 2.0 BOOST Lip Balm

A vitamin C-infused pick-me-up.

#eosFlavorLab 2.0 CHILL Lip Balm

Level up your late nights with this calming balm, supercharged with lavender extract.

#eosFlavorLab 2.0 DREAM Lip Balm

When you need a time-out, this is the lip balm equivalent of slipping into a warm and fuzzy sweater.

#eosFlavorLab 2.0 EXHALE Lip Balm

It doesn’t get more soothing than cooling mint. Say it with me: woosah.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.