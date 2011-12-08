Enter to Win Your Own New York City Perfume From @Bond_No9

Bond No. 9, in an effort to restore artistry to the art of perfume making, is celebrating the great city of New York by giving every neighborhood a scent of it’s own.It is the first time in history that a perfume collection is dedicated to paying homage to an entire city.

Leaving behind a fragrant trail, Bond No. 9 is a collection of women’s, men’s and unisex fragrances that each represent a certain uptown, downtown or midtown location that doses the entire island of Manhattan in delicious and audaciousscents.

Capturing the spirit of the city in one bottle, Bond No. 9’s uniqueness goes far beyond the inspiration of the scent. French perfumerLaurice Rahm created the 44-bottle collection after 25 years of living… and sniffing… New York City.

Rahm calls the Bond No. 9 collectionla parfumerie autrement (alternative perfumery) for more than its wide selection of smells, but for it’s complete creativity.

So, if you love New York like we do, we suggest that you try out Bond No. 9 for your own, because even if you can't afford to live in 10021, maybe you can smell like it