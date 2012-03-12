Spring Break Giveaway: Enter To Win These Essentials!

Surf, sand and sun? Sounds perfect to us! We can hardly believe that this winter is coming to an end, but that only means we are all one step closer to the perfect spring break getaway. Now the only question remains is what to pack? Well, luckily we have done all the research for you and this spring break we want you to worry more about that cute boy on the beach rather than your beauty routine. So take a look at our spring break packing guide above and be sure to use all of these beach essentials on your next vacation.

From Supergoop sunscreen swipes that make protecting your skin easy to a Sonia Kashuk colorful weekender bag — these products are sure to make your time in the sun that much more enjoyable. And good news! One Beauty High reader will get the chance to snag their own spring break essentials kit just in time for their own vacay.

All you have to do to win is tell us where you’re planning on spending your spring break in the comment section below and if you haven’t already, set up your StyleCaster account so you can continue to share your style and beauty tips!

**Note: Winners must be 18 or older and in the US. The winner will be randomly selected and notified by email by 3/19.