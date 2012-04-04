Enter To Win The Entire Summer Of ’69 Collection From NCLA

Bringing back a timeless decade with timeless colors, NCLA released it’s Summer of ’69 collection earlier this week and it was well worth the wait. Three nail lacquers and three nail wraps, these psychedelic colors and patterns were inspired by a generation that re-defined music, pushed fashion forward and breathed an essence of freedom.

The collection contains a beautiful, bright coral called “I’m With The Band,” a rich fluorescent berry called “Hello, I Love You,” and a violet lavender called “Eight Days A Week” for $16 a bottle.

To round the collection off, the three nail wraps were designed to pick up the color schemes of the lacquers and include a unique mix of old school design elements. “Hi-Fi Stereo,” “Mixtape: Rewind,” and “Psychedelic Vinyl” each incorporate patterns that evoke a sense of the 60s for only $16 each.

Lucky for you, NCLA has offered to give away the entire Summer of ’69 to one lucky Beauty High reader! To enter, tell us one of your favorite things about the ’60s in the comments section below!

**Note: Winners must be 18 or older and live in the US. The winner will be randomly selected and notified by email by 4/11.