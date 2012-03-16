Enter To Win $2000 Worth Of Beauty Products From The CEW

One of the most sought after titles in the industry, the CEW Beauty Awards honors the latest and greatest in ground-breaking beauty products and innovations. But before the winners are announced this May, we got the chance to look at some of the product nominees last week and decided to share the love with you! One Beauty High reader will have the chance to win the coveted CEW beauty gift bag filled with about $2000 worth of beauty products.

CEW (Cosmetic Executive Women, Inc) is a nonprofit organization made up of more than 4,500 executives from the beauty, cosmetics and fragrance industries. Always on the forefront of beauty innovation, the nominees include a long list of trend-setting products. From lip colors that add just a tint of color to all-in-one face products like BB creams, CEW awards those products that make our lives easier and healthier.

The CEW gift bag includes an assortment of these ground-breaking beauty products from Bumble and Bumble Bb. Texture Hair (un)dressing crème, to Neutrogena’s Wet Skin Sunblock Spray and everything in between. Just leave us a comment telling us your favorite beauty product and we will randomly select one lucky winner next Friday!

**Note: Winners must be 18 or older living in or around the New York City area. The winner will be randomly selected and notified by email by 3/23. You do not need to leave your email in the comment section on the site for everyone to see!

