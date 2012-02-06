Enter Our Valentine’s Day Date Night Giveaway!

Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day is almost here. And whether it is with your boyfriend or your best friend, we hope that you have some plans in store for the big night (if not, you better get a move on!)

In honor of the sometimes overly cheesy event, we’ve rounded up our favorite products to use when we prep for a big night out (which will hopefully include a candlelight dinner and a horse drawn carriage). From bubble bath to teeth whitening, these are our favorite, fool-proof products to get that get us in the romancing mood and now they can be yours! One lucky Beauty High reader will win all of the products above and just in time for the big V-Day.

**Note: Winners must be 18 or older. The winner will be randomly selected and notified by email by 2/1o.