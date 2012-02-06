Enter Our Valentine’s Day Date Night Giveaway!

Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day is almost here. And whether it is with your boyfriend or your best friend, we hope that you have some plans in store for the big night (if not, you better get a move on!)
In honor of the sometimes overly cheesy event, we’ve rounded up our favorite products to use when we prep for a big night out (which will hopefully include a candlelight dinner and a horse drawn carriage). From bubble bath to teeth whitening, these are our favorite, fool-proof products to get that get us in the romancing mood and now they can be yours! One lucky Beauty High reader will win all of the products above and just in time for the big V-Day.
If you want a chance to win this collection of date night essentials, like the Beauty High Facebook page below and tell us your Valentine’s Day plans in the comments section below.
**Note: Winners must be 18 or older. The winner will be randomly selected and notified by email by 2/1o.
If you are nervous for your big V-Day date take the time for an at-home mani. Not only will it calm you nerves, but you'll feel confident taking his hand with your perfectly groomed nails.
(Essie Mambo, $4.43, amazon.com)
Pamper yourself before the big night out and leave your skin feeling silky soft with this luxury shower oil from L'Occitane.
(LOccitane Almond Shower Oil, $36, usa.loccitane.com)
This 2-minute mask will leave your hair soft, with touchable volume as well as a great scent.
(Volume Advance Intensive Volumizing 2 minute Hair Mask, $29.50, sephora.com)
Were sure you have a gorg smile already, but add a little more gusto with a teeth whitener before the big night!
(Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips, $40.99, drugstore.com)
Grab your boy and get yourself in a romantic mood with this soothing and sensual body wash.
(Philosophy Falling in Love Perfumed Shampoo, Bath, & Shower Gel, $22, philosophy.com)
In preparation for the dozens of roses you are sure to get, spritz with this Rose Fragrant Water. You'll come up smelling like roses and peonies.
(Rose Fragrant Water, $50, roger andgalletus.com)
Get relaxed waves that give off that casual yet beautiful look that every man find irresistible.
(Sultra The Bombshell 1 Curling Iron, $130, sephora.com)
Make your lips kissable and soft with just the right amount of red color.
(Sugar Passion Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15, $22.50, sephora.com)
Or, give your pout a soft pink color with this lipstick that will stay put your entire date.
(Clinique Long Last Soft Shine Lipstick in Golden Brandy, $15, shop.nordstrom.com)
The eyes can do all the talking, so have yours give off that "come hither" look for your big date night.
(Too Faced Romantic Eye Classic Beauty Shadow Collection, $36, sephora.com)
Get a smokey eye or a cool, casual cat eye for your big night with this liner.
(Smashbox Limitless Eyeliner in Black Velvet, $19, amazon.com)
Get a perfectly curled lash look so you can bat those eyes away. Use Dior's heated lash curler for eye-popping lashes that will last the whole night.
(DiorShow Heat Curler, $25, sephora.com)
Give yourself a flushed cheek before the night even starts with this stain.
(Tarte Cheek Stain in Natural Beauty, $30, sephora.com)