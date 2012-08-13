Enjoy Chocolate Without Fat

In recent years, chocolate hasn’t been under such strong scrutiny as food scientists have found that it provides health benefits, such as causing quicker recovery time for athletes and keeping the cardiovascular system running smoothly. But aside from all those benefits, one problem still remains — chocolate is high in fat. With the help of British scientists, that won’t be true forever. University of Warwick chemists found a way to replace almost 50 percent of fat in chocolate without compromising its taste or texture.

By substituting orange and cranberry juice for much of the cocoa butter and milk fats found in chocolate bars, the chemists have created a fruity and less fatty option. They also found a way to use water and vitamin C instead of the juice to keep the original chocolatey taste.

“…It’s the fat that gives chocolate all the indulgent sensations that people crave — the silky smooth texture and the way it melts in the mouth but still has a ‘snap’ to it when you break it with your hand,” said Dr Bron, the lead author of the study. “We’ve found a way to maintain all of those things that make chocolate ‘chocolatey’ but with fruit juice instead of fat.”

Here’s to hoping this science is used in future chocolate products. Would you eat chocolate with less fat?