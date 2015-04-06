Enhance Your Eyes In 3 Simple Steps

No matter how much makeup you wear, most of the time the goal is to make your eyes stand out. Bold winged liner, dark smokey eyes, or false lashes are all sure fire ways to give your eyes that wow factor, but let’s be realistic here, who has time for that every single day?

Just because you don’t have much time to get ready, doesn’t mean you can’t make those peepers pop. Whether you like to sleep in, need a quick routine for after the gym or for work, or prefer more of a minimal makeup look, these 3 easy steps will give your eyes that extra edge in five minutes tops.

1. Line your eyes with a complementary color.

Swap out your standard black or brown liner for something a bit more colorful. Using a color the opposite of your eyes–otherwise known as a complementary color–will really make them pop. So if you have blue eyes, try a copper color. Green and hazel-eyed beauties will look fantastic in plums and purples, while those with brown eyes will stand out in navy or royal blue.

MORE: Pink Eyeshadow Is The Perfect Spring Color

2. Use a shimmery nude pencil for the waterline.

Line the rims of your eyes with a shimmery nude pencil, like Mally Beauty’s Evercolor Starlight Waterproof Eyeliner in Pink Champagne. Then apply a touch to the inner corners and blend it out with your finger. This will open up your eyes, making them appear bigger and brighter–and less tired than you actually are!

3. Apply lots and lots of mascara!

Stop what you’re doing. Repeat to yourself: I will never skip mascara. Mascara is the quickest and easiest way to look more fresh and awake. Curl your lashes if you need to and apply several generous coats of black mascara–or if you’re feeling a bit more daring, you could even use a colored mascara, keeping in mind the complementary color tips we mentioned!