Encouragement goes a long way.

I encourage women every day to be on top of their image. Being on top of what’s in fashion really dictates how you should shop every season.

We are so influenced by celebrities and what they are wearing. Designers send them clothes all the time. Some of my favorite designers right now for fall are Lela Rose, Marc Bouwer, Rachel Roy, and Diane von Furstenberg.

So much fun, fashion is. It always reflects hair and how it should be worn. Shorter style crops, bobs and shags are sooooo hot right now. Great examples are Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, and Katie Holmes.

Ask your girlfriends how they feel about you encouraging them to update their image. When you are in NYC you have to come experience 5 star service at my salon

And always remember Beauty Is Individual.

Ted