There Are a Surprising Amount of Killer Beauty Looks at the Socially Distanced Emmy Awards

To be quite honest, we didn’t know what to expect from this year’s Emmy Awards. With the pandemic keeping everyone at least six feet away, stars are either staying home or hanging out in pods with their cast. Surprisingly though, Emmys 2020 beauty is really good. Celebrities went all out even for this socially distanced Emmy Awards. They enlisted their glam teams (with masks, we hope!) for a full face beat and gorgeous hair. Of course, some went a little more laid back since they’re just popping up on video but many took this opportunity and ran with it. And we love them for it.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the chic’s looks from this year from A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Catherine O’Hara, as well as newbies Shira Haas and Annie Murphy. There’s so much inspo for your next big event—even if that’s just from your couch. It’s inspiring to see everyone come together and have some fun during such a difficult time. As expected, acceptance speeches are focusing on voting and coming together as a society. And because we’re all multi-dimensional people, we can care about these important things and who is wearing what lipstick.

Reese Witherspoon

Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan gave Witherspoon her signature red lip with Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson 2 ($38 at Sephora) and Perma Gel Ultra Lip Pencil In Major ($28 at Sephora). Hairstylist Lona used Virtue Volumizing Mousse ($36 at Dermstore) to help give Witherspoon those classic waves.

Zendaya

Zendaya rocked one of the biggest trends of the night—slicked-back hair. Hers has a deep side part and low bun to show off the incredible dress.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Makeup artist Tracey Levy gave Ross her glam (that purple lipstick!) and the actress did her own hair using Pattern Beauty, of course.

Laverne Cox

Does she ever not slay? Makeup artist Tay Rivera gave Cox full lashes and nude lips, while hairstylist Kiyah Wright gave her blonde bangs and a top knot.

H.E.R.

The singer rocked the most glam braid of the night courtesy of hairstylist Nina Monique. Makeup artist Marissa Vossen gave her that pretty mauve lip with Pat McGrath Labs Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Cosmic Vibes ($28 at Sephora) and Glossier Generation G sheer matte lipstick in Like ($18 at Glossier).

Kerry Washington

Hello, bob! Washington switched it up, thanks to hairstylist Kim Kimble. Carola Gonzalez did her makeup using Neutrogena products.

Annie Murphy

Celebrities are loving slicked-back hair tonight! The Schitt’s Creek actress paired hers with a bold red lip.