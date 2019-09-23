This Classic Hairstyle Is Low-Key Dominating the Emmys Red Carpet

Scroll To See More Images

I’m pretty sure there’s a secret group text between this year’s Emmy nominees that I wouldn’t mind being a part of. In case Twitter or Instagram hasn’t already alerted you, the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet is well underway and the stars are showing out. To be honest, I wasn’t expected to see any outrageous Euphoria-inspired makeup or over-the-top, throwback hairstyles, but one hair trend has slithered its way onto the red carpet and dominated in a way that can only be described as effortless.

Seriously, every time I refresh my feed, another celeb is strutting her stuff in bob or lob (not that I’m complaining). Obviously, this look is hardly revolutionary because it’s been around for eons. However, I’m actually impressed with how tonight’s attendees are showing just how versatile it can be. For instance, I am already searching for a wig that looks exactly like Mandy Moore’s lob with a heaping side of bawdy. Also, am I the only one not downright obsessed with how adorbs, yet grown-up Maisie Williams looks with her bangs and bob combo?

Keep scrolling to see every take on this timeless classic. I already have my favorites picked out.

Regina King

The asymmetrical shape and side-swept bang are giving me life.

Mandy Moore

One word for this voluminous lob: smoldering.

Maisie Williams

From the color to the length to the bangs; everything about this hairstyle is fabulous.

Gwendoline Christie

The Game of Thrones actress has basically perfected the lived-in, beach wave-y lob.

Our Lady J

Loving the old school Hollywood feel of the Pose producer and writer’s red hot lob.

Kristin Cavallari

The reality star’s classic bob is accentuated with classic beach waves.

Indya Moore

The Pose star went for the wash-and-go vibe and pulled it off effortlessly.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The Fleabag writer added some texture to her ear-length bob with curls styled to the side.

Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star gave her bob the slightly wet and wavy treatment.