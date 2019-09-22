Every Drop Dead Gorgeous Beauty Look on the Emmys Red Carpet

Scroll To See More Images

It used to be the Oscars that brought out the biggest stars and their head-turning styles. While the show is still ultra-glam, of course, the Emmys red carpet gets bigger and better every year. That’s because TV stars are now just as big as movie stars—and are often actual movie stars, too—and put in just as much effort on the red carpet. We’re talking hours and hours of hair and makeup prep to be on every best-dressed list. So far, the 2019 Emmys beauty looks are already giving us life.

We love when stars take some risks with Euphoria-style makeup and trendy hairstyles but most end up staying pretty safe. Gone are the days of a newly-blonde Cher wearing ombre pants (in 2000) and Sarah Jessica Parker in a pink ballet dress and a half-up hairstyle that same year. Now, stars seem a bit nervous to take risks but this year might turn things around. There’s something happening in fashion and beauty that has people inspired to look more unique and express themselves with makeup and style. This is especially true when it comes to gender.

There was non-binary star Jonathan Van Ness slaying the Creative Arts Emmys red carpet last week wearing a Christian Siriano gown and what looked like a bit of gorgeous makeup. Zendaya recently wore the same suit as Michael B. Jordan and she possibly wore it better, and Sam Smith wore “big white heels and a beat face” to a movie premiere this past week. Things are changing and fashion and beauty trends are changing right along with them.

Below, our favorite looks of the night from glam updos to laid-back styles.

