Emmys 2013: The Best and Worst Beauty of the Night

Each awards season we live to watch the red carpet (and live-tweet as we do it) to see what the stars are not only wearing to the awards shows, but also what hair, makeup and nail looks they’re trying out as well. This year, for the 65th annual Emmy Awards, we saw plenty of trends – from low ponytails to high top knots to sleek, straight locks. Plus, there were gorgeous matte lips in a fun array of colors (as well as plenty of nude lips) to keep us entertained.

But, the thing that impressed us more for this year’s Emmys red carpet was that the younger generation of Hollywood really turned it out – both beauty and fashion-wise. From wearing some of the top young designers (from Delpozo to Honor) to trying sleek, pulled back styles to bold wine-hued lips, we’re excited to see what’s to come from some of the youngest and most promising stars of today. Click through above to see our favorites from the night, plus a few that missed the mark.

