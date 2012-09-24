Emmys 2012: Get Zooey Deschanel’s Flirty Look & TV Nail Art

Zooey Deschanel wore a stunning light blue Reem Acra gown to last night’s Emmy Awards and while her outfit was a classic hit, the real buzz was on her flirty makeup and nail art.
For her makeup, it was very natural but still dramatic with a cat-eye, falsies, and a hot pink lipstick. On her nail art, click through the slideshow to get a step-by-step tutorial on how to recreate it at home.
What do you think of Zooey’s look?
Click through to see how to get Zooey's look!
Zooey Deschanel's makeup artist Jorjee Douglass created her look to help "offset her striking blue Reem Acra dress."
Use Urban Decay's Naked Palette to contour eyes from light to dark. Use shimmer to add a bit more drama to the eye. (Urban Decay Naked Palette, $50, Sephora.com)
Frame eyes by using the exact liquid liner Jorjee used. Jorjee lined the top of her lid in a cat eye shape to accentuate lashes. (Hourglass calligraphy liquid liner, $32, Sephora.com)
Don't forget to add falsies for the full effect! (Ardell Wispies, $13.73, Amazon.com)
Jorjee applied this cheek stain in "Berry Pink" for a natural pink glow. (Hourglass Aura cheek stain, $45, Sephora.com)
Get Zooey's signature lip color in a bright fuschia matte hue. (Illamasqua "Eurydice" lipstick, $22, Sephora.com)
L'OREAL Paris' consulting nail expert, Tom Bachik, created this adorable must-know-how-to-do nail art on Zooey Deschanel's thumb!
"First, I used a thin coat of a yellow, topped with a coat of a peachy pink shade to soften the tone," explains Tom Bachik. (Loreal Paris polish in "Tweet Me," $5.99, Lorealparisusa.com)
To soften the yellow tone, apply a coat of a peach hue for the perfect peachy shade. (Essie "A Crewed Interest," $8, Essie.com)
To easily hand-paint the televisions, use a nail art pen for precision. (Nubar nail art pen, $7.45, Amazon.com)
"Using a chunky silver metallic, I chose random areas on the nails and faded the glitter out," explains Bachik. (O.P.I "Crown Me Already," $8, Amazon.com)
In order to complete the look, Bachik wanted to create a "peach galaxy" by applying crystals. (MASH nail art rhinestones, $6.45, Amazon.com)