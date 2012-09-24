Emmys 2012: Get Zooey Deschanel’s Flirty Look & TV Nail Art

Zooey Deschanel wore a stunning light blue Reem Acra gown to last night’s Emmy Awards and while her outfit was a classic hit, the real buzz was on her flirty makeup and nail art.

For her makeup, it was very natural but still dramatic with a cat-eye, falsies, and a hot pink lipstick. On her nail art, click through the slideshow to get a step-by-step tutorial on how to recreate it at home.

What do you think of Zooey’s look?