One Emmys Trend Nobody’s Talking About: Hideous Hair

By now you’ve probably formed at least some semblance of an opinion about the standout trends highlighted at last night’s Emmy Awards (color! cleavage!) and probably learned a thing or two about what not to wear on a red carpet (a nightgown, Heidi Klum).

For us, though, the real issue of the night was a simple one: What was the deal with so many stars’ questionable hair choices?

From the second starlets starting parading down the red carpet, the questions began (a fair example: Why, Julianne Hough, why?!). It got to the point that we even started to think that the sheer amount of “wait, what?!” hairstyles were a pointed choice, designed to all but replace loose waves, simple buns and flattering color. As interesting as that would have been, however, we’re chalking it up to nothing but a widespread Emmys #HairFail.

Click through the gallery to see the five worst hairstyles at the 2012 Emmy Awards.